Quota denial in NLSIU: Karnataka Govt not aware, says minister

The minister said that between 2021 and 2025, the university provided 25 per cent reservation for Karnataka students under horizontal reservation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 05:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Council on Thursday said that  the state government was "not aware about the NLSIU not providing reservation to Karnataka candidates."

He made the statement in a written reply to a question by  Congress MLC Prakash Rathod. 

Till recently, Madhuswamy had claimed that he had written to National Law School of India University (NLSIU) - Bengaluru to follow the norms and provide 25 per cent reservation in seats for Karnataka-origin candidates.

The minister said that between 2021 and 2025, the university provided 25 per cent reservation for Karnataka students under horizontal reservation. During 2021-22, the university has admitted 237 students from Karnataka under 25 per cent reservation.

However, it can be recalled that Madhuswamy wrote a letter to the NLSIU asking them to follow the norms and provide 25 per cent reservation to Karnataka students by sticking to domicile quota. Even after the recent Cabinet meeting, the minister expressed confidence of getting a judgement in the Supreme Court in favor of the legislation enacted by the state government reserving 25 per cent seats under the domicile quota.

