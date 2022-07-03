Quota for co-op diploma holders, says minister

There is need for professionals with knowledge in cooperative sector, he said

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 00:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government will soon amend the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act to provide job reservations for the diploma holders in cooperative subjects.

“There is need for professionals with knowledge in cooperative sector. We will bring amendments to Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act and provide reservations for those who studied cooperative subjects in diploma courses,” Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said.

He was speaking at an event to mark International Cooperative Day here. Somashekar said the Union government had agreed to extend financial assistance of Rs 2,500 crore for digitalization of Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies. 

 

Karnataka News
reservation quota
 Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act

