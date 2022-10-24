Quota hike: Bommai promises steps to provide protection

Quota hike: Bommai promises steps to provide legal protection

The ordinance increases reservations for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs to 7% from 3%

Hubballi,
  • Oct 24 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 04:01 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the approval of both the Houses of the Legislature would be obtained for the government's decision to increase the reservation for SC/ST communities in the next session.

"The governor has given his assent to the ordinance promulgated by the government in this regard, and it is also notified in the gazette. We will take necessary measures to give legal protection to the ordinance hiking SC/ST reservation," he told reporters here.

The ordinance increases reservations for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs to 7% from 3%. This would take the reservation tally to 56% in the state, beyond the 50% cap fixed by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case.

Regarding the demand for reservation by different communities including Panchamasali community, Bommai said, those issues are before different commissions and appropriate decisions will be taken after receiving the reports.

Refusing to comment on a few BJP MLAs' views on removing the reservation for Muslims, Bommai sought to distance the government saying that’s their personal views.

"I cannot react on removing or giving reservation to any community. If anything has to be done, that should be in accordance with the Constitution and within the legal framework. As reservation is a sensitive issue, as the head of the government, I will move in the direction of resolving such issues as per the Constitution and legal framework," Bommai added.

