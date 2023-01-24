R Ashoka made minister in charge of Mandya district

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appointed Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the BJP’s Vokkaliga face, as the minister in charge of the Mandya district.

Ashoka will replace Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, who had an additional charge of the Mandya district along with Hassan.

BJP sources said Ashoka was without a district for some time.

“Mandya and Hassan are considered to be the Vokkaliga heartland. Gopalaiah was looking after both districts for the last couple of months,” the sources added.