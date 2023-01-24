R Ashoka made minister in charge of Mandya district

BJP sources said Ashoka was without a district for some time

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 01:25 ist
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appointed Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the BJP’s Vokkaliga face, as the minister in charge of the Mandya district.

Ashoka will replace Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, who had an additional charge of the Mandya district along with Hassan.

“Mandya and Hassan are considered to be the Vokkaliga heartland. Gopalaiah was looking after both districts for the last couple of months,” the sources added. 

