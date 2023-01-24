R Ashoka made minister in charge of Mandya district

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appointed Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the BJP’s Vokkaliga face, as the minister in charge of the Mandya district.
Ashoka will replace Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, who had an additional charge of the Mandya district along with Hassan.
BJP sources said Ashoka was without a district for some time.
“Mandya and Hassan are considered to be the Vokkaliga heartland. Gopalaiah was looking after both districts for the last couple of months,” the sources added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars
Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice
Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn
SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms
Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year
'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school
Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?
No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open