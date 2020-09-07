Ragini Dwivedi to remain under police custody for 5 more days

A city court has extended the police custody of actress Ragini Dwivedi in connection with the drug scandal case. The CCB police can question her now till Friday.

“Ragini was produced before the court and on our request the court remanded her in five days of police custody,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

Ragini was arrested on September 4, after the CCB officials conducted a search in her house. A senior officer connected with the case said the court was informed that Ragini didn’t cooperate with the investigation in the last three days. She complained of health issues and kept mum for questions put by the investigation officers.

The police also informed the court that the other accused persons in the case had revealed more about Ragini’s role in the drug scandal and hence they needed more time to interrogate her.

Before producing Ragini in the court via video conference, two women police inspectors interrogated her for more than two hours.

No advocate represented Ragini when the case was called out in the court. Sudarshan, who was appearing for the actress till now told the media that the family members of Ragini had asked him to retire in the case. According to sources, the family has decided to appoint a Mumbai-based advocate.