Rahul Gandhi visits Siddaganga Mutt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Siddaganga Mutt on the eve of the 115th birth anniversary of late pontiff Shivakumara Swami and spent about one and half hours. He visited Shivakumara Swami’s gadduge and met Siddalinga Swami. He participated in the mass prayer of the students with the pontiff.

“There is a need to thwart efforts to spread hatred in the country. My parents and grandmother visited the mutt. Our family’s relationship with the mutt will continue,”he told reporters.

Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and senior leaders G Parameshwara, M B Patil, B K Hariprasad and Priyank Kharge were present.

