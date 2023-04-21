Rahul to attend Basava Jayanti event in Bagalkote

Rahul to attend Basava Jayanti event in Bagalkote on April 23

Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, senior BJP leaders who joined the Congress recently, are expected to attend the event

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Apr 21 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 06:50 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in a Basava Jayanti programme at Kudalasangama, where the 12th-century social reformer preached and merged with God, at 11 am on April 23.

Several Lingayat seers including Basavalinga Pattadevaru of Bhalki, Siddarama Swami of Gadag Thontadarya Mutt, Gurumahanta Swami of Ilkal and Mahadeshwara Swami of Basava Dal Peeth have been invited for the event, according to sources.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi to visit Udupi on April 27

Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, senior BJP leaders who joined the Congress recently, are expected to attend the event.

On Friday, Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil, party's Hungund candidate Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Bagalkot DCC president S G Nanjayyanamath inspected the preparations for the event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress 
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

 