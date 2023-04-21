Rahul to attend Basava Jayanti event in Bagalkote on April 23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in a Basava Jayanti programme at Kudalasangama, where the 12th-century social reformer preached and merged with God, at 11 am on April 23.
Several Lingayat seers including Basavalinga Pattadevaru of Bhalki, Siddarama Swami of Gadag Thontadarya Mutt, Gurumahanta Swami of Ilkal and Mahadeshwara Swami of Basava Dal Peeth have been invited for the event, according to sources.
Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, senior BJP leaders who joined the Congress recently, are expected to attend the event.
On Friday, Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil, party's Hungund candidate Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Bagalkot DCC president S G Nanjayyanamath inspected the preparations for the event.
