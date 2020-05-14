Railway coaches-turned-COVID-19 wards idle at stations

The South Western Railway (SWR) has converted 312 railway coaches into isolation wards and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Parked at the railway stations, they have remained unused for one-and-half months now.

“The Railways has made arrangements to provide isolated space for 2,496 people, including the COVID-19 patients, doctors and medical staff, in the specially prepared railway coaches. At present, the patients are being treated at hospitals.

The specially prepared isolated railway coaches will be used as and when the demand arises,” said Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

He said the special coaches would be sent wherever necessary as per the instructions from the Home Ministry and Health Ministry.

SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said these rail coaches could be used if there was a shortage of space in hospitals. At present, there is no medical equipment in the coaches. But, they would be provided once patients are admitted there. Each coach has nine compartments. The special coaches are painted yellow for easy identification. Each compartment is separated by a plastic screen and the windows are covered by nets.

There are separate wards for doctors, para-medical staff, who will be treating the COVID-19 patients. The toilets and bathrooms have been redesigned. Soaps and sanitisers have been kept at every sink for washing hands.