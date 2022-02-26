Railways work postponed; train services in Karnataka to run as scheduled

Trains between Bengaluru-Karwar to run as scheduled

Trains between Bengaluru-Mangaluru/Karwar and Kannur were expected to remain short-terminated or cancelled between March 3 and 7

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 26 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 14:54 ist

Several trains, including those operating between Bengaluru-Mangaluru/Karwar and Kannur, that were scheduled to remain short-terminated or cancelled between March 3 and 7, to facilitate commissioning double line work on the Padil-Kulashekar section in Mangaluru, will now run as per original schedule .

The railways was supposed to do the pre-non interlocking work during this time period. However, this has now been deferred, the Railways PRO told DH.

"The traffic regulation to facilitate the commissioning of double line between Padil – Kulashekhara section in Mangaluru,  Pre-Non Interlocked working (from 03.03.2022 to 05.03.2022) and Non - Interlocked working on 06/07th March 2022 has been cancelled and the train regulations notified earlier (as per Press Release issued on 16/02/2022 & 17/02/2022) has been withdrawn and train services will run as per normal schedule," a note by the Railways division said.

(This story has been updated after the Railways PRO's official change notification)

