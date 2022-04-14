Rain brings back greenery to Bandipur forest

The Bandipur forest has regained its greenery following pre-monsoon showers over the past few days. This has come as a huge relief to the forest department personnel, who are worried about possible wildfires, common during summer.

With green leaves on plants and trees, the places where fire lines have been drawn have also turned green.

Bandipur, Kundukere, Gopalaswamy Betta, Maddur, Moolehole and other ranges under the Hediyala sub-division have received rainfall. The forest department supervisors and staff have not availed leave over the last four to five months due to the fear of a wildfire outbreak.

Except for a few minor incidents of fire at Kundukere and Bandipur ranges, alleged to be man-made, no major fire has been reported in the region.

It may be mentioned that the Bandipur forest had no conservator from December 28, 2021, to February 21, 2022.

After several complaints about the need for a chief, Ramesh Kumar was appointed as the chief conservator of the forest in summer.

The department personnel had taken up various measures, like creating awareness among the people of the surrounding villages and at check posts and intensifying patrolling in the forest area.

The department personnel said the scattered rainfall from the second week of March has provided relief bringing back life to dried vegetation.

The grass has turned green again. This will control forest fires, they added.

Range forest officer Naveen Kumar said tribals are involved in the removal of lantana and the growing of grasslands. Except in April and May, they have work during other months, he said.

Tiger Project director Ramesh Kumar said that the region has received a good spell of rain.

“There is no immediate problem related to wildfires. If the region receives good rain again, the ponds and lakes in the forest will be filled,” he said.

