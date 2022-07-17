Rain dips but flood woes far from over in Tungabhadra, Kaveri basins

Rains took a break on Sunday in the coast and Malnad but the flood woes are far from over in Tungabhadra, Kaveri, Krishna and Kali basins. Most of the roads on ghats and coastal districts have remained closed for traffic.

A couple suffered injuries after their house caved in at Hebballi in Dharwad taluk on Saturday night. Suresh and Savitha Satannavar have been admitted to the civil hospital in Dharwad.

The body of a 48-year-old man, who was washed away in a stream at Vandur in Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada on Saturday, was found near the village on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Mastigowda, a daily wager from Haldipur.

The flood situation has improved in Gundabal, Aghanashini and Gangavali river basins in Honnavar, Kumta and Ankola taluks. However, the situation is still grim in Udupi where rivers and rivulets are still in spate.

Alternative routes

Alternative routes have been identified for the movement of light vehicles in view of the closure of Shiradi Ghat.

The motorists travelling to Mangaluru can take Sakleshpur-Anemahal-Kyanahalla-Chinnalli-Kadagaravalli-Maranahalli route while those travelling to Bengaluru can travel via Maranahalli-Kyamanahalli-Harley-Koodige-Anemahal-Sakleshpur route. According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner of Hassan, there is a provision for only one-way traffic.

Meanwhile, there is no respite from floods in Tungabhadra river basin. With inflow into the river going up considerably following heavy discharges from Tunga and Bhadra dams, thousands of acres of farmland have gone under water in Harihar, Harapanahalli and Huvina Hadagali taluks.

The Kampli-Gangavati bridge, several monuments of Hampi and Anegondi and vast tracts of agricultural lands downstream have still remained under water.

Krishna river continued to swell with copious inflows from Maharashtra dams. Rakkasakoppa reservoir across Markandeya river in Belagavi taluk is fast filling up. Hidkal dam (Ghataprabha) and Navilutheertha (Malaprabha) are also inching towards a full reservoir level.

Flood situation in downstream Narayanapura (Basavasagara) has become precarious. On Sunday, 1.75 lakh cusec was let into the river.

Seer, four others stranded

In Kaveri basin, Srirangapatna taluk in particular is facing flood misery with acres of paddy and sugarcane fields and coconut and areca plantations going under water. Krishnananda Mutt seer Gajanana Swami and four inmates of ashrama are stranded in Gauthama Kshetra at Doddegowdanakoppal, which has been turned into an island by the swollen Kaveri river.

Meanwhile, a few districts in north interior Karnataka received a few good spells of showers in the day. According to the India Meteorological Department, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts are likely to receive heavy showers on Monday. The department has sounded orange alert for both the districts.