Rain, early opening of schools hit tourism in Karnataka

Pre-monsoon showers and early reopening of schools have dampened hopes of the tourism sector’s revival.

Resort and hotel association members and individual homestay owners at major summer destinations like Dandeli, Kodagu and Mysuru say occupancy is down by 40% to 70%. A majority of the tourists are seeking cancellation as heavy showers are predicted for the next three days and the state government has issued a red alert for coastal and hilly areas.

According to the Tourism Department, Karnataka is the third most popular state for tourism. In 2019, the state saw nearly 22.79 crore tourists, while in 2020, it dipped to 7.43 crore. The department has not collected data for tourists this year.

“Till last week, Kodagu witnessed a huge inflow of visitors. During weekends, getting rooms even in budget hotels was difficult. However, ever since it started raining, the number of tourists has fallen drastically. There is hardly 20% occupancy in most lodges and resorts in the district,” said Kodagu Hotels, Restaurants and Resorts Association President B R Nagendra Prasad.

“We hoped to see good business at least this season after two years of lull due to Covid. However, pre-monsoon showers and early reopening of schools dashed our hopes,” he said.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president C Narayanagowda said, “Before the pre-monsoon showers, we were recording pre-Covid level tourist inflow. During weekends, rooms were full and registered 70% occupancy during weekdays. But for the last few days, it is barely 20%,” he said.

Monthi Ganesh, owner of a homestay in Madikeri, said pre-monsoon showers caught homestay owners off guard. “The vacation season used to last till mid-June. However, now, a majority of families hesitate to come to Madikeri. Some youngsters and adventure seekers, who wish to enjoy the rain, still make it. Sudden showers have left homestay owners, who had to store food and other essentials before the onset of monsoon, unprepared,” she said.

In Dandeli and Joida taluks, rain hit just after the temporary ban on water sports was lifted. The district administration had banned this popular adventure sport after certain operators failed to follow safety measures. During monsoon, water sports are not allowed.

Srinivas Naik, owner of a resort in Dandeli, said water sports, especially river rafting, is one of the main attractions. This season started on a good note when they could see “revenge tourism”. However, the temporary ban on water sports resulted in at least 40% of tourists changing their plans. “Now, pre-monsoon rains will further reduce occupancy,” he said.

Tourism Department director T Venkatesh said pre-monsoon showers have badly affected tourism. “We received complaints from tour operators that the reopening of schools 15 days in advance also affected their business,” he said. However, state-run Jungle Lodges & Resorts and hotels run by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) are fully occupied.