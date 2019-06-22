Rain forces CM to put off his village stay

The Janaspandana and village stay programme of the chief minister scheduled to be held at Herur(B) village in Kalaburagi rural taluk of the district on June 22, was put off following heavy rain on Friday night.

The venue where Janaspandana was to be organised was flooded with rainwater, forcing the district administration and District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge to hold a discussion with the chief minister who made an overnight stay at Chandaraki village of Yadgir district. They finally decided to put off the programme as the rain did not subside till 3 am on Saturday.

Speaking to the reporters at Chandaraki village of Yadgir district on Saturday morning, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said the next date of the programme will soon be announced.

"I was disappointed over the cancellation of the programme. But, I hope the good rain helps the farmers take up agriculture activities”, he said.

Students of higher primary school of Herur(B) village requested Minister Priyank Kharge to bring the chief minister again. "We were happy the chief minister will visit our school and all arrangements were made to welcome him. We are disappointed a lot. Bring him to our school again”, the students appealed to the minister when he visited the school where the chief minister was to make an overnight stay on Saturday.