Rain no dampener as Appu becomes K'taka Ratna at star-studded event

Heavy rain notwithstanding, the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha played host to a star-studded event to posthumously confer the Karnataka Ratna award on Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar on Tuesday.

Puneeth became the 9th recipient of the state’s highest civilian honour and the second from his family.

His father, thespian Rajkumar, was given the award in 1992 on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. Apparently, it rained on that day, too.

Puneeth’s wife Ashwini received the award from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a 50-gram gold medal from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Telugu superstar Junior NTR handed over the silver plaque to Ashwini and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty garlanded her.

Puneeth’s brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar were present.

Bommai said the rain was “a divine blessing”. The CM said he and his government were “truly blessed” to confer the Karnataka Ratna on Puneeth. “Look Puneeth, your fans are here,” he said.

Puneeth, 46, died in October last year, pushing his fans into a sea of sadness.

Speaking in fluent Kannada, Rajinikanth recalled his association with the Rajkumar family.

He said he first saw Puneeth as a 4-year-old child at Sabarimala in 1979.

“I can only compare Puneeth to Markandeya and Nachiketa who left behind a legacy for generations to come. Puneeth’s secret philanthropic activities have catapulted him to this level,” he said.

“MGR and Sivaji Ganesan in Tamil Nadu, Sr NTR in Andhra Pradesh and Rajkumar were some of the great actors whom I had the opportunity to interact with and learn a lot from. They earned their legions of fans due to their simple living and they became true idols of cinegoers. Likewise, Puneeth has attained cult status in a very short duration,” he said.

“These legends took nearly 50-60 years to achieve what Puneeth did in just 20 years.”

Junior NTR, too, spoke in Kannada. “Many get name, surname and fame by virtue of being born in certain families. But, it is very rare to cultivate and captivate fans through one’s own personality. Puneeth did this with great aplomb. His smile was enough to win millions of hearts. I am proud to share this podium not because I am a star. I am standing here as his friend,” he said.

Fans kept raising slogans like ‘Appu Matte Hutti Barali’.

With a large number of people descending on the venue, the road in front of the Vidhana Soudha was jam-packed and closed for traffic.