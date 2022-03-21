Rain predicted in Karnataka till Thursday

Downpours will lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi from Monday to Thursday

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 14:37 ist
The depression in Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea is also predicted to cause rain, accompanied with thunder and lightning. Credit: DH Photo

In its latest forecast on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Karnataka till Thursday in the wake of cyclone Asani.

High alert has been sounded in the coastal and Malnad districts of the state.

The depression in Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea is also predicted to cause rain, accompanied with thunder and lightning.

Also Read | Deep depression over Andaman likely to intensify into cyclonic storm 

Downpours will lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi from Monday to Thursday.

Rain is expected in the northern districts of Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi and Raichur on Thursday and Friday, while showers are also expected in Bengaluru.

Heavy rain lashed most parts of Bengaluru and Mysuru on Sunday.

