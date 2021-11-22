Rain to continue in Karnataka, but no alerts issued

The rain will continue in the state for some more days. But there will be a little respite as no alerts have been issued in any regions for the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Further, Sadananda Adiga, a meteorologist at IMD, said that after three days, the intensity of rain will decrease in the state excluding the Western ghats, Coastal and the southern districts of South Interior Karnataka.
Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai asks districts to remain alert as more rains likely
“An upper air cyclonic circulation has formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal. A trough is also passing up to the Tamil Nadu coast. Coastal regions will receive widespread rainfall on Tuesday, but it will decrease in the next few days”.
He added that some places in North Interior Karnataka and many districts in South Interior Karnataka will receive rainfall on Tuesday.
The rain is going to continue in Bengaluru too. But no alerts have been issued for five days. On Tuesday, the cloudy skies are going to continue and a few spells of thundershowers are likely in the city, he said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'
'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix
Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study
'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie
Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'
Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit
DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait
Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience
DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?
Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?