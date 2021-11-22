Rain to continue in Karnataka, but no alerts issued

The rain will continue in the state for some more days. But there will be a little respite as no alerts have been issued in any regions for the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Further, Sadananda Adiga, a meteorologist at IMD, said that after three days, the intensity of rain will decrease in the state excluding the Western ghats, Coastal and the southern districts of South Interior Karnataka.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation has formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal. A trough is also passing up to the Tamil Nadu coast. Coastal regions will receive widespread rainfall on Tuesday, but it will decrease in the next few days”.

He added that some places in North Interior Karnataka and many districts in South Interior Karnataka will receive rainfall on Tuesday.

The rain is going to continue in Bengaluru too. But no alerts have been issued for five days. On Tuesday, the cloudy skies are going to continue and a few spells of thundershowers are likely in the city, he said.

