Rain triggers flood alarm in many parts of Karnataka

Heavy to extremely heavy rain has set off a fresh flood alarm in Uttara Kannada, Kodagu and Belagavi districts even before the regions could recover from the devastating floods of August.

A flood threat also looms over the Krishna basin districts following heavy inflows into the river from south west Maharashtra, which is experiencing torrential rain. A 55-year-old man was washed away in the swollen Malaprabha in Ramdurg taluk. Mardansab Bawa was swept away by the heavy currents of Malaprabha while crossing the river.

Heavy to extremely heavy rain, coupled with strong winds, battered Kodagu district in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Thursday). The intensity of rain on Thursday was less though, but Wednesday night’s downpour caused hardships to people in the hilly district.

Bhagamandala recorded a whopping 26 cm of rain, Napoklu 12.7 cm and Madikeri 11.5 cm.

Torrential rain pushed up the water level in Cauvery and Lakshmantheertha rivers and several rivulets. People living on the banks of Cauvery in Napoklu gram panchayat limits have been told to move to safer places for the next two to three days.

Overflowing rivers and streams have inundated several roads, including Napoklu-Murnadu, Bhagamandala-Ayyangeri and Madikeri-Bhagamandala-Talacauvery. Vast tracts of paddy fields have been damaged in the rain.

Residents of several layouts in Kushalnagar are living in fear of floods as 15,000 cusecs was discharged from the Harangi Dam.

Krishna swollen

Meanwhile, more than 1.3 lakh cusecs of water has been discharged from various dams in Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra into downstream Krishna and its tributaries. The district administration is all geared to face the flood in Krishna basin areas, said Belagavi DC Bommanahalli.

Heavy discharge from Narayanapur reservoir on Thursday evening has flooded Sheelahalli and Neelakantarayanagaddi bridges thereby cutting off many villages from Lingsugur. The backwaters of Narayanapur are posing a threat to the historic Sangamanatha Temple at Kudalasangama. The holy town was ravaged by Malaprabha in August.

A flood warning has been issued to villages on the banks of Varada river in Haveri district. The river has received good inflows following copious rain in its catchment.

Sharavathi in spate

Meanwhile, heavy showers continued to pound coastal regions of Uttara Kannada district. Copious rain, coupled with heavy discharge from Sharavathi tail race reservoir, is posing a flood threat to the villages on the Sharavathi left bank and right bank in Honnavar taluk.

Tributaries of Sharavathi — Gundabala, Badagani and Bhaskeri — are flowing above the danger mark.

Parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received spells of moderate to heavy rain Thursday.

High waves warning

The India Meteorological Department has forecast high waves in the range of 3 to 3.3 metres, along the coast Mangaluru to Karwar, for Thursday and Friday.