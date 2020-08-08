Rain woes continue as death toll touches 12 in Karnataka

A ‘red alert’ has been issued for five districts - Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikmagalur, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada - where thunderstorms are forecast, even as the death toll due to heavy rainfall and flooding touched 12 as on Saturday evening.

Four new deaths have been reported and this included Anandateertha, the administrator of the Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temples in Kodagu, who was missing.

The weatherman has warned of 60 kmph winds and waves as high as 4.6 metres in coastal districts.

A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for Hassan, Chamarajnagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara districts.

A ‘red alert’ warning is issued when the forecast is for ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ of over 204.5 mm, whereas a ‘yellow alert’ refers to ‘very heavy rainfall’ of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. So far, 12 districts have been affected.

On Saturday, the intensity of rains subsided in the north-interior parts of the state, while the downpour was intermittent but unrelenting in other parts.

According to the situation report by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 12 persons have died since August 1 due to heavy rainfall or flooding. There are 70 active relief camps that house more than 1,200 people. While 276 homes have suffered complete damage, some 1,900 are partially affected. Agricultural and horticultural crop losses have occurred on 1.28 lakh acres of land.