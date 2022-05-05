Rains claim 3 lives in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 05 2022, 00:56 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 03:47 ist
A tree branch came down crashing on an autorickshaw as heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Hubballi on Wednesday. DH Photo / Govindraj Javali

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds claimed uprooted several trees across across the city on Wednesday.

The short spell of rain also claimed a life. Robin Marosh (33), who was travelling in an autorickshaw, died after a huge tree fell on the moving vehicle near Desai Circle. The driver of the auto sustained minor injuries.

Two passengers in a car behind the auto had a miraculous escape after a tree branch fell on their vehicle. Power supply was disrupted as electricity poles were uprooted in several areas.

Struck dead by lightning

Meanwhile, a woman and her son were struck dead by lightning in Megalahatti village of Molakalmuru taluk, Chitradurga district. The deceased have been identified as Marakka and Venkatesh.

They were returning home with their flock of sheep when it started raining. The two took shelter beneath a tree when they were struck by lightning.

