Rains subside in North Karnataka; but no let-up in coast, Malnad

After heavy downpour in the last few days, rains subsided in north and central Karnataka on Wednesday but there's no let-up in rain intensity in coastal districts and Malnad region.

Sharp spells of rain in the last couple of days have left the rivers swollen as the reservoirs in the state are getting copious inflows.

Three people, including two women, died in the rain-related incidents reported in the last 24 hours. A 66-year-old woman was washed away in an overflowing canal in Chikkamagaluru district. The body of the deceased Revamma of Hosasiddarahalli in Kadur taluk was recovered on Wednesday.

A 62-year-old woman died while her husband sustained grievous injuries after a portion of their house collapsed on them at Doddameti Kurke in Arasikere taluk on Tuesday night. Gowramma died on the spot while Nataraj is being treated for injuries at Arasikere government hospital.

In Dakshina Kannada, Muzammil (32) of Halekote in Ullal taluk was swept away in a river at Dhakke of Mangaluru taluk.

Dozens of houses have suffered complete damage while a few hundreds are partially damaged across the state. Crops on vast tracts of farmland in the affected districts have been destroyed in the rain and floods. Road infrastructure in Belagavi and Kodagu districts has suffered extensive damage.

Heavy showers pounded Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts on Wednesday. Malekudiya tribes are hit hard with many villages in Belthangady taluk having been cut off following the collapse of Kadebagilu bridge.

Landslides have been reported in Mullayanagiri. The Chikkamagaluru district administration has banned visitors to the hills.

Mudslides and floods have affected traffic on Napoklu-Murnadu, Haaleri-Hattiholi and Madikeri-Kadamkal-Subrahmanya roads in Kodagu.

In Kalyana Karnataka, rain subsided on Wednesday but heavy to very heavy rains are likely to batter Bidar and Kalaburagi on Thursday. A red alert has been declared in the twin districts. Schools and colleges have been declared holiday in view of the heavy rain forecast. Also, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions for Thursday in Koppal and Vijayanagara districts.

River Krishna and its tributaries, including Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Doodhganga and Vedganga are flowing in full steam following heavy showers in Khanapur forests, coupled with heavy discharges from Maharashtra reservoirs. Almatti (1.75 lakh cusec), Ghataprabha (33,250 cusec) and Malaprabha (16,872 cusec) reservoirs have been clocking heavy inflows.

Aghanashini river has unleashed its fury in Uttara Kannada district where several villages on its banks are marooned. The Uluvi-Goa road has submerged due to overflowing streams at Diggi. Dharma reservoir near Malagi in Mundgod has been breached.

Rail traffic on K'taka-Goa hit

Landslides at two places between Castle Rock-Caranzol stations near Doodhsagar Falls on Karnataka-Goa border has hit rail and road traffic. Several trains have been cancelled and short-terminated while Vasco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express has been diverted to Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Karjat-Manmad route. Nizamuddin-Vasco train that left Delhi on Sunday has been short-terminated at Belagavi. Railways authorities arranged buses to ferry stranded Goa-bound passengers.