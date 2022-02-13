Raitha Sangha protest today for repeal of farm laws

Raitha Sangha protest on Feb 14 for repeal of farm laws in Karnataka

Though the Centre has repealed the legislations following a 13-month long protest, Karnataka government is yet to do the same, said a release

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 13 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 04:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene will lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on Monday, demanding the state government to repeal the three farm laws during the legislature session.

Though the Centre has repealed the legislations following a 13-month long protest, Karnataka government is yet to do the same, said a release from Kodihalli Chandrashekar, president of the Sangha.

During the winter session at Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured to repeal these laws during the upcoming session. However, there hasn’t been any decision to that effect, he said.

The members of the Sangha will take out a rally from Sangolli Rayanna Railway station urging the government to withdraw the laws. Bengaluru police, it can be recalled, has issued an order prohibiting any protests within a two-kilometer radius of Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
farm laws
Kodihalli Chandrasekhar

