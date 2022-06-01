Raitha Sangha sacks Kodihalli Chandrashekhar

Farmers’ leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar was on Tuesday sacked as the president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS).
The emergency State committee meeting of office-bearers of KRRS and Hasiru Sene of 18 districts took a decision in this regard following allegations that he had received money to lead the State Transport Workers’ protest against the state government last year. The striking employees had demanded a hike in salary, and had sought the government to consider them as government staffers.
H R Basavarajappa from Bhadravathi taluk was elected as the new president.
“Chandrashekhar has not denied these allegations. He did not even receive the call when I contacted. We have decided to strengthen the organisation by keeping him out,” Basavarajappa told reporters after the meeting.
He said that a fact-finding committee had been constituted and if the allegations against Chandrashekhar were proved, he would be expelled .
