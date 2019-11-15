Raitha Sangha to field farmers in Karnataka Bypolls

Uttara Karnataka Raitha Sangha, which received lukewarm response for its bandh seeking separate statehood for the region in August last year, has now decided to field farmers as candidates in the forthcoming byeelections in seven Assembly constituencies in the region.

"It is also a part of our struggle to make North Karnataka a separate state. Nominations will be filed for Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagar and Yellapur constituencies on Monday, and common farmers will be selected as candidates," said the Sangha president Basavaraj Gurikar. In next Assembly elections, we would field candidates in all 92 constituencies in this region, he noted.

As we are poor farmers, we would go to houses, begging vote, note and rotti. Trying to unite other farmers' organisations, a mega convention is being planned to be conducted during the campaigning, to show our strength, Karigar said.

All major parties and governments have neglected the development of North Karnataka. They did not respond to problems of farmers and flood-affected people, and the Mahadayi issue. People are angry with all three major political parties, especially after MLAs resigned. Therefore, they would support our farmer candidates, he said.

The Sangha has conducted membership drive in 13 districts in the region and ID cards are issued to members, who would work for candidates, Karigar said. He also noted that election manifesto would be released in a couple of days, and it would include farmers problems and separate North Karnataka state issue also.