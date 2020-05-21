Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene condemn Madhuswamy

Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene condemn Madhuswamy

Shruthi HM Sastry
Shruthi HM Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 22:22 ist
J C Madhuswamy

Taking objection to Law Minister J C Madhuswamy abusing a farmer leader in Kolar, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have condemned the incident. 

Speaking to DH, Raitha Sangha’s senior leader K T Gangadhar said that the farmers’ association held a discussion on Thursday to decide the future course of action.

“What Madhuswamy said was not a slip of tongue, for it to be overlooked with an apology. He knew what he was talking. This is not the first time that he has exhibited such behaviour. Coming from grassroot activism background himself, it is unfortunate that the minister spoke in such a manner towards a fellow activist,” Gangadhar said. At the outset, it appeared that the minister was acting at the behest of vested interests, he alleged.

Speaking about how she handled the situation in a composed manner, Nalini Gowda told DH that she drew strength from the fact that she had a specific issue to convey despite feeling humiliated by the minister’s reaction.

“I had my facts in place and I wanted to convey a specific problem affecting the region. I was not speaking about my personal issues. About 200 acres of the S Amanikere in Kolar has been encroached. The problem needs to be resolved as people in the region do not have other water sources,” she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
J C Madhuswamy
Karnataka
farmer
Kolar
abuse

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 