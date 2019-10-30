Rajyotsava awards challenged in high court

A writ petition has been filed in Karnataka High Court, challenging the state government’s decision to present Rajyotsava awards for 2019 to 64 persons. The matter will be heard on Thursday.

Petitioner Keshavagopal, a resident of Vijayanagar in Bengaluru, has submitted that the government had not followed guidelines laid down by the Justice H N Nagamohan Das committee, while preparing the list for Rajyotsava awards.

The petitioner alleged that Nirupama Rajendra, a panelist in the award committee, has said in open that she had to pressure the chief minister to recommend award to Prabhath Arts International, founded by herself.

The petitioner further submitted that MRG Group, chairman, Prakash Shetty, who was picked for the award, is close to Kannada and Culture minister.

He also questioned the selection of Vijay Sankeshwar, chiarman of VRL group and a BJP leader, for the award.