Ramanagara brick, silk saree for Ayodhya

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan will lead a delegation of 150 members to Ayodhya to offer a silver brick to the Ram temple there.

The team will leave on December 14, Narayan said in a statement.

"The silver brick that will be offered has been worshipped as per religious norms at Ramadevara Betta and Kalengal Hanumanthara temple," Narayan said.

"Meanwhile, as Ramanagara is known for silk, a silk saree will also be offered to Sita Mata. Likewise, shalya will be offered to Lord Rama and Lakshmana," Narayan, the minister in-charge of Ramanagara, added.

Narayan said Ramanagara was named after Rama. "There's a traditional link between Ramadevara Betta of Ramanagara and Ayodhya. Considering the religious feelings of local people, holy mud will be collected at Ayodhya and brought here to be offered at Ramadevara Betta. In addition, Ramadevara Betta will be developed as an attractive tourist spot," he said.