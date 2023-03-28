Ramanagar's Ram temple to cost Rs 120 crore: C N Ashwath Narayan

The proposed Ram temple at Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara is expected to cost Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore, district minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

Narayan is supervising the temple project, which is being projected as the Ayodhya of the South.

On Tuesday, Narayan was given a graphic visualisation of how the temple will look.

"Work on the temple will be taken up keeping in mind the environment of the place. We will also make sure that the vulture sanctuary is not affected. The next steps will be taken such that there are no legal hurdles," Narayan said.

The temple will come up on 19 acres of the Ramadevara Betta. "CM Bommai will lay the foundation stone. The date is yet to be finalised," Narayan said.

The minister specified that the temple project had nothing to do with elections.

"This is God's work. It's Sri Rama's work. We have provided Rs 40 lakh for the preparation of the project report," he said.