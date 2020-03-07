Ramesh Babu quits JD(S) after long stint

In yet another blow to the JD(S), senior leader Ramesh Babu resigned from the party on Saturday. With his resignation, the leader cut his ties with the party after a four-decade-long association with the Janata Parivar.

Citing lack of opportunity within the party, Babu decided to quit. Speaking to DH, the leader said he had officially handed over the resignation to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday. “There is no scope for growth for intellectuals in the party. The party has not made efforts to give representation to intellectuals in Vidhana Soudha,” he said.

The former MLC was an aspirant for the ticket for the upcoming Legislative Council election. However, this did not come through as the party leadership chose another candidate over him. It is said that Babu was also an aspirant for contesting bypoll from Shivajinagar and was not given an opportunity.

On where he was headed next, Babu said he had kept his options open. “I will take a decision after consulting well-wishers,” he said.

His association with the Janata Parivar began right from his school days, according to the leader. “In 1977, I was a class 7 student, when I first held the party’s flag. In 1984, I was made Yuva Janata Party general secretary from Chikkanayakanahalli taluk,” Babu said, recalling his political journey.