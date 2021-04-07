Ramesh Jarkiholi discharged from hospital after Covid-19 treatment

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who had been admitted to Gokak Taluk Hospital for treatment of Covid-19 was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after complaints of breathing difficulties. He was treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Special Investigating Team investigating the alleged CD scandal involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had visited the hospital on Tuesday and availed information of his health condition and treatment given.