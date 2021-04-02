Ramesh Jarkiholi fails to show up before SIT, cites health issues

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who’s facing charges of sexual abuse, has failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Friday. He cited health issues for not appearing before them.

On March 29, when he was subjected to questioning for the third time, Ramesh had sought four days time to answer their questions. Accordingly, the officials had served him notice to appear on April 2.

According to SIT sources Ramesh had informed them in writing through his advocate that he has sought two more days over health issues. “Now, the former minister has to appear before SIT on Monday (April 5), failing which necessary action will be taken against him according to the law,” a senior officer said.

Read | SIT is holding impartial investigation in Ramesh Jarkiholi case: Praveen Sood

Ramesh’s move has raised many questions. Police officials suspect he’s buying time to approach the court for an anticipatory bail or he was trying to gather information on the woman’s statements before the officials.

The woman had filed a complaint of rape against Ramesh with the Cubbon Park police.

Jarkiholi’s advocate Shyam Sundar told reporters that his client was ready for a medical test.

Also Read | CD row: SIT inspects woman's rented room, Jarkiholi's flat

“We don’t have any objections for the SIT officials subjecting him (Ramesh) to medical test, if it is required for the investigation. I have met the officials at the request of Ramesh and informed them about his request,” Shyam said.

He said Ramesh was at his Gokak residence. “For the last few days, he is facing health issues. After he recovers, he will appear before the officials. He will appear before them without fail after two days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SIT on Friday interrogated the woman and recorded her statement during her third appearance before the officials. The SIT questioned her about the materials found at her rented room in RT Nagar and the seizures they made from a flat in Malleswaram and also about the complaint by Ramesh with Sadashivanagar police.