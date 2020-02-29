Ramesh Jarkiholi: Over 1,000 crore needed for Mahadayi project

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that more than Rs 1,000 crore is needed for the implementation of Mahadayi project.

He said, more than 40 tmcft of water is required to address water woes in the parched the north Karnataka districts. The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s award has allocated just 13.42 tmcft

Speaking to reporters at Kanakumbi village in Khanapur taluk on Saturday, Jarkiholi said, “We have to protect the interest of the state. A petition, filed by Goa in the Supreme Court, will come for hearing on Monday. After directions of the apex court and subsequent gazette notification, the farmers are exerting pressure to visit the Mahadayi project site where the works have been taken up.”

“Some observations have been made in the apex court order and the gazette notification of the Centre. We shall follow the order of the apex court and the gazette. The final order of the tribunal is expected in July and we hope that our prayers to get waters for drinking water needs are upheld,” he added.

He said, “Before the gazette notification, we had sought Rs 200 crore in the budget for the Mahadayi project. Now with the gazette notification, more than Rs 1,000 crore is needed to take up the work and we expect the release of more funds. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been requested to make provision of for more funds in the budget.”

“We have to solve legal hurdles in the way of implementation of the Mahadayi project meant for drinking water needs. Environment and other clearances have to be looked into. Some earlier orders too are pending,” he said.

Regarding the project to meet the industrial needs of water of River Malaprabha for Dharwad, he said water allocation will be made based on availability. “We shall ensure that district does not face injustice. As of now, no decision has been made on water for industrial needs,” he said.