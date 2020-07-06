Random testing: 24.21% of samples test positive in Ullal

As much as 24.21% of random throat swab samples collected in three areas in Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC) limits had tested positive for Covid 19, sparking fears of community transmission in the area.

Following a sudden spurt in cases in Ullal CMC limits, local MLA U T Khader had urged district administration to collect random samples in the affected areas. Accordingly, random samples were collected by holding camps near Ullal CMC office, Kodi and Mastikatte Azad Nagar. A total of 170 samples were collected in a camp at Ullal CMC, 83 at Kodi and 65 at Mastikatte Azad Nagara. Of the 318 samples, 77 had tested positive (24.12 %) to Coronavirus, sources added.

Majority of the confirmed cases were women, who caught infection despite staying at houses. In addition, former CMC president, a sitting member and few political party leaders, who were actively involved in welfare activities during lockdown, had tested positive during the random sample testing.

UK sees spurt in cases

On Monday, 20 districts (excluding Bengaluru Urban) have recorded infections in double digits in the last 24 hours with four of them going past 50-mark.

Uttara Kannada recorded its highest single-day tally of 81 cases. After logging 90-plus cases for the last one week or so, Dakshina Kannada reported a tad more than 30 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, more Covid warriors tested positive for the virus across the state on Monday.

A medical officer of Jamkhandi taluk hospital, nine health workers from Ballari, a Group D staffer of the Shahpur government hospital in Kalaburagi district and several ASHA workers at various places have tested positive for the virus

Men in khaki on Covid duty continued to be at the receiving end. The sub-inspector of Kodihalli police station in Kanakapura taluk, a DCRB woman constable, a cop attached with HD Kote police station contracted the virus.

An Indian Army jawan from Karwar, an ADLR of taluk kacheri in Devenahalli, a nada Kacheri employee in Huliyurudurge, Tumakuru district are among the cases reported on Monday