Random testing detects 47 cases in Ullal; DK’s single-day tally 147

A flurry of Covid-19 cases in the last few days has raised fears of possible community transmission in Ullal town of Dakshina Kannada.

Random testing for Covid-19 in the port town has thrown up 47 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

After Ullal Kodi, Azad Nagara, Masthikatte and surrounding areas saw a surge in Covid cases, 380 random samples were collected. The Ullal town and surrounding areas have seen more than 150 Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

The virus-hit town also saw six employees of private hospitals test positive for novel coronavirus. The news of three women staffers contracting the virus has sparked concerns among more than 200 inmates at Kutthar women’s hostel.

Dakshina Kannada on Sunday reported its highest single-day case tally of 147. The district’s Covid-19 count has shot up to 1,242.

Ballari district, another Covid-19 hotspot, saw 139 fresh infections on Sunday. The district has, so far, reported 1,307 cases with Jindal steel plant (JSW) cluster alone accounting for 479.

10 health workers

As many as 10 medical/health staff, including a doctor and D-Group employee of Kuragodu community health centre are among the fresh cases reported from the district.

The Chintamani Government Hospital in Chikkaballapur district was sealed after a lady doctor contracted Covid-19. Five family members of the doctor, including a three-year-old boy, also have tested positive for the virus.

Koppal Town police station was sealed on Sunday after the throat swab sample of a 25-year-old constable returned positive, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kishore told reporters.The district has witnessed 22 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

A 30-year-old doctor from Kanavalli, a constable attached with Haveri Town police station and three Asha workers are among the 15 people who have tested positive for the virus in Haveri district on Sunday.

As many as nine, including two junior health assistants from Ainapur in Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district, tested positive in the random testing on Saturday.

A typist of CJM court in Chitradurga, a head constable at Arasikere (Davangere dist), a school teacher and a lawyer from Haveri are among the Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday.

The state also reported highest single-day Covid deaths with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 16 of the 37 fatalities. Bidar recorded nine deaths on Sunday, including those of two young women aged 25 and 32. The Kalyana Karnataka district had recorded 15 fatalities in the last 48 hours.