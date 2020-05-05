Ranebennur-Harihar road blocked fearing virus spread

Ranebennur-Harihar road blocked fearing virus spread

DHNS
DHNS, Kumarapatna (Haveri district),
  • May 05 2020, 23:23 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 23:35 ist

The Kodiyala Gram Panchayat and the police department have blocked all roads and a bridge across Tungabhadra linking Ranebennur with Harihar to prevent the movement of people and vehicle following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Davangere district.

The villages on the banks of Tungabhadra in Ranebennur taluk prefer visiting Harihar and Davangere for their daily needs. After Davangere saw a spurt in infections, the panchayat authorities, with the help of the local police, blocked the bridge by placing thorny bushes on it.

The panchayat authorities have asked the villagers not to travel to Harihar and Davangere. Despite blockade, a few are still crossing over to Harihar by walking on railway bridge or through a coracle.

However, National Highway 4 is open for traffic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ranebennur-Harihar
road blocked
fearing
virus spread

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 