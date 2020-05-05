Ranebennur-Harihar road blocked fearing virus spread

The Kodiyala Gram Panchayat and the police department have blocked all roads and a bridge across Tungabhadra linking Ranebennur with Harihar to prevent the movement of people and vehicle following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Davangere district.

The villages on the banks of Tungabhadra in Ranebennur taluk prefer visiting Harihar and Davangere for their daily needs. After Davangere saw a spurt in infections, the panchayat authorities, with the help of the local police, blocked the bridge by placing thorny bushes on it.

The panchayat authorities have asked the villagers not to travel to Harihar and Davangere. Despite blockade, a few are still crossing over to Harihar by walking on railway bridge or through a coracle.

However, National Highway 4 is open for traffic.