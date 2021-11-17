Rangayana to offer three-month course on theatre

Shivamogga Rangayana would offer three-month certificate course on theatre in association with Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial College in the city from next month.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, Shivamogga Rangayana Director Sandesh Javali said, in order to introduce various aspects of theatre and help interested persons to provide a platform to study theatre, three-month certificate course on theatre is being offered.

World theatre, Bharatanatyam, Indian theatre, acting skills will be taught in the three-month course. Besides, practical classes on forms of theatre, direction and other facets of theatre will be part of the course.

He said, interested candidates must have passed second PU to apply for the course and must be aged between 18 and 35. The classes of the course will be held from 5:30 pm to 8:00pm in the college for four days in a week. The intake is limited to 30 and candidates will be selected through interview. Applications will be available at Rangayana office and in the college. The applicants must submit the photocopies of marks card, aadhar card and four passport size photos along with the application.

Mural art gallery

He said, Shivamogga Smart City and Chitrakala Parishat Bengaluru have together set up mural art gallery in Suvarna Samskrutika Bhavan in the premises of Shivamogga Rangayana for public viewing. Mural art is a painting applied directly to a wall. Paintings displayed at the entrance of the bhavan are very attractive. The walls of the bhavan will showcase main scenes of the famous drams namely 'Chanakya Prapancha', 'Sahebru Barutaare', 'Samrat Ashoka', 'Idakke Konde Endu'. People can view them at free of cost.

Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial College Principal Sandhya Kaveri, lecturers Vibha Dondre, Manjunatha Swamy, Ranga Samaja member Halaswamy, Rangayana Administrative Officer Shafi Saaduddin were present on the occasion.

