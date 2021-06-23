Rap song spreads awareness on Covid-19

The ongoing efforts to spread awareness on Covid vaccination has received a boost by a rap song by Karnataka Pulmonologists' Association. The 1.40-minute rap connects the audience caught in the throes of the pandemic with a familiar language and encourages Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Well-known singers, film actors, cricket stars and doctors have come together to make the song, which seeks to remind people about the need to wear mask, sanitise hands and maintain social distance even as the state relaxes lockdown rules. The song also warns that ignorance will lead to paying of heavy price.

Along with rapper Alok Kumar, Rajesh Ramaswamy and Deepak Alexander have received appreciations for their lyrics and music, respectively. Actors Sai Kumar, Ashwithi Shetty and Adviti Shetty, cricketer Krishnappa Gautam, RJ Shraddha, singer Suhana Syed have appeared in the video along with doctors K S Satish, Vivek Padegal, Suma P Kumar and others.