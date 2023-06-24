Rational Siddaramaiah uses 'inauspicious' south door of his office in Vidhana Soudha on 'Saturday'

Rational Siddaramaiah uses 'inauspicious' office door

PTI
Bengaluru,
  Jun 24 2023
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 23:00 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

For years, the 'inauspicious' south door of the Chief Minister's office in Vidhana Soudha remained shut but on Saturday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got the door opened as he decided to make an entry and exit from there.

The 'rational' Chief Minister, who arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to hold a meeting with senior officials regarding Anna Bhagya scheme, noticed the south door closed.

When he inquired with the officials about it never being opened, they told him that south door was considered inauspicious and hence it was never ever opened.

Siddaramaiah stood right in front of the door for a while and then directed the officials open it. After entering his office, he explained his interpretation of 'Vaastu.'

"A good Vaastu is the one where you get a healthy mind, clean heart and concern for people. It should have natural light and fresh air coming in," the Chief Minister said.

According to an official, no other Chief Minister in the past had ever dared opening the south door.

"To my knowledge, no chief minister had ever opened this door considering it inauspicious which can spell a doom on them and their political career," the official told PTI.

The opening of the south door happened on Saturday, a day belonging to Saturn which is feared as a planet bringing misery in life, he added.

