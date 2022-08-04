Ravi blasts Siddu for grand birthday fete amid rain deaths

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, on Thursday, questioned the rationale of celebrating leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday in a grand manner at a time when 13 people have lost their lives due to rains in the state.

He told reporters that Siddaramaiah should have thought whether it was appropriate to hold the celebrations in such a scenario.

Ravi said the BJP had planned 'Janotsava' to mark the completion of one year in office of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on July 28. But following the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, the programme was cancelled.

Ravi took a dig at the public display of bonhomie between Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar at the birthday fete, saying people have to wait and see how long the unity remains.

"BJP workers will not leave the party. We will rectify our errors. But, we are not justifying the mistakes. Praveen's murder is a part of the conspiracy by some people to create communal violence. The government will not discriminate in dispensing compensation to the families of murder victims Fazil and Masood," Ravi said.

He held Siddaramaiah responsible for the untoward incidents in the state.

"Had he not withdrawn the cases against PFI and SDPI workers during his tenure as chief minister, this wouldn't have happened," the former minister said.