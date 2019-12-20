Ravi defends police firing in Mangaluru

Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi has defended the police firing in Mangaluru, saying “those protesting with petrol bombs and stones in school bags cannot be shown mercy.”

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Ravi said violent protests were not a solution for any problem in a democratic system of governance. He reiterated that Citizenship Amendment Act was no way targeting minorities and the law grants citizenship only to people persecuted because of their religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He said that Congress had been fueling violent protests in the state.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi has alleged that Congress and communist parties were responsible for violent protests.