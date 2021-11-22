Rayanna Sainik School to be ready this year: CM Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 00:57 ist

Construction of a Sainik School named freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna will be completed this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. 

The school is coming up in Sangolli, Belagavi. 

"We have spent Rs 180 crore for this. We will spend another Rs 50 crore this year and complete it. This will help youngsters lead a disciplined life," Bommai told reporters after garlanding saint-poet Kanakadasa’s statue near the Legislators’ Home. 

Bommai said that he had written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, asking his ministry to take over the school once construction is complete. 

"Rayanna belonged to the same ideology as Kanakadasa,” Bommai said. 

"Our government is also developing Rayanna’s samadhi and a museum dedicated to him is coming up," he said. 

