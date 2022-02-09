Rayareddy calls for national dress code policy amid hijab row

Former higher education minister Basavaraj Rayareddy on Wednesday demanded a national dress code policy for schools and educational institutions, in consultation with the heads of respective communities.

Addressing a press conference, he said that to put an end to the present row over wearing hijab, the Union government should call a meeting of the education ministers of all states and community heads to hold a discussion on the dress code. Only after the consultation, a national policy should be implemented in this regard across the nation, Rayareddy stated.

Amid the controversy over wearing hijab in the state, the Congress leader demanded that President's rule be invoked in the state and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot immediately intervene in the matter. The BJP government is instigating communal hatred in the state to hush up its failure ever since it came to power, he alleged.

Drawing a difference between "original BJP leaders" and "neo-BJP leaders", the former minister said while BJP leaders with RSS backgrounds are speaking against wearing hijab in schools and colleges, neo-BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basaaraj Bommai, have kept mum.

The state government has issued an order that private educational institutions, in consultation with the parents, should take a call on the dress code. "If educational institutions of minority communities take a decision to make wearing burka mandatory in schools and colleges, will girl students from the Hindu community follow this?" he said, demanding an answer from the chief minister.

As the chief minister has no control over the government as well as his ministers, it is better to dismiss the government, Rayareddy said. He said that Congress is not in favour of any religion or caste.



