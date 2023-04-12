RBI permits Karnataka Bank to collect direct, indirect taxes

The Reserve Bank of India has authorised private sector lender Karnataka Bank to collect direct and indirect taxes on behalf of CBDT and CBIC.
This has been done on the recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Ministry of Finance, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Also Read | RBI hits pause, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Bank customers are already enjoying seamless online payments for custom duty by selecting Karnataka Bank in the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway 'ICEGATE' portal of CBIC, it added.
The (ICEGA TE) portal of the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) provides e-filing services to the trade, cargo carriers and other trading partners electronically, the statement said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge
Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens
Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India
Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports
NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth
Can intelligence be separated from the body?