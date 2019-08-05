Ready for any responsibility given by party: Shettar

Former chief minister and MLA Jagadish Shettar on Monday stated that he was ready to shoulder any responsibility given by the party, expressing confidence that the party would identify the service made to the party and there is no need for lobbying.

In reply to a question regarding the possibility of his inclusion in B S Yediyurappa's Cabinet on any other position for him, Shettar stated that Chief Minister Yediyurappa would choose his Cabinet colleagues, in consultation with the party's senior leaders.

I have not demanded anything, and I never thought about myself anything. I am honest and committed BJP worker. I will do whatever the party says. I did not say that I worked for the victory of the party candidate in Ballari in Lok Sabha elections. But, Amit Shah sent a personal letter to me, acknowledging my service, Shettar recalled.

"I will also be in Delhi for next couple of days, as Yediyurappa has called me. He will hold a meeting of MPs, and will also discuss irrigation projects and other issues," he said.

Welcoming the Union Government's move on Jammu & Kashmir, Shettar stated that bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir, and cancellation of Article 370 and Article 35 A for that State would put an end to terrorism.