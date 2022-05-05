Ready to go to New Delhi for finalising cabinet expansion, says Bommai

Keeping up the suspense on whether his Cabinet will be expanded or reshuffled, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday that he is ready to go to New Delhi as soon as he hears from the BJP top brass.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he’ll talk to everyone in Delhi and let me know. Once he lets me know, I’m ready to go (to Delhi),” Bommai told reporters.

Asked about lack of clarity on this, Bommai took a dig at reporters: “You create things with self-made stories and then ask for clarity.”

Bommai has five positions vacant in the 34-member Cabinet. He is under pressure from BJP lawmakers to expand the Cabinet with some even pushing for a major overhaul by replacing incumbent ministers with fresh faces, keeping the 2023 Assembly polls in mind.

Shah's visit to Bengaluru earlier this week raised the hopes of ministerial aspirants amid indications of a surgery to the Bommai Cabinet.

There is talk that four-five incumbent ministers may be dropped. Of the five vacant positions, Bommai may fill up four. There is also speculation that the BJP central leadership may appoint deputy chief ministers.