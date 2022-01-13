Ready to implement Mekedatu, end your march: Bommai tells Karnataka Congress

Ready to implement Mekedatu; end march: Bommai to Cong

Bharath Joshi
  • Jan 13 2022, 12:37 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday made a personal appeal to Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to end their Mekedatu foot march.

“I am ready to take all measures towards implementing the Mekedatu project by taking all of you into confidence,” Bommai said in a statement addressed to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

“The third wave of the coronavirus has intensified, which has affected people, especially children,” Bommai said.

“This being the situation, it’s not right from a public health point-of-view to get people out together in large numbers for a padayatra and things like that. Even the High Court has taken a strong view on this, which also reflects the sentiment of the public,” he said.

“So, drop the padayatra now and let’s face Covid-19 together. In the coming days, let’s unitedly take steps on implementing Mekedatu,” Bommai said.

