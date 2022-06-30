Rebel JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda to join Congress

Rebel JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda to join Congress

JD(S) suspended Gowda on charges of violating party whip during the recently held Rajya Sabha elections by voting for Congress

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Jun 30 2022, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 07:15 ist
Credit: Getty Images

Janata Dal (S) rebel MLA K Srinivas Gowda Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and expressed his willingness to join the party.

JD(S) suspended Gowda on charges of violating party whip during the recently held Rajya Sabha elections by voting for Congress.

Former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath and former Chintamani MLA M C Sudhakar joined Congress. These leaders met Rahul along with Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday.

Kolar district leaders, former Minister K R Ramesh Kumar, Congress MLAs Shivashankar Reddy, K Y Nanje Gowda and MLC Anil Kumar were also present. However, former Union Minister K H Muniyappa, who was in Delhi, did not attend the event when other political leaders from his district joined Congerss.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
JD(S)
Srinivas Gowda
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

 