Rebel JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda to join Congress

Janata Dal (S) rebel MLA K Srinivas Gowda Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and expressed his willingness to join the party.
JD(S) suspended Gowda on charges of violating party whip during the recently held Rajya Sabha elections by voting for Congress.
Former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath and former Chintamani MLA M C Sudhakar joined Congress. These leaders met Rahul along with Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday.
Kolar district leaders, former Minister K R Ramesh Kumar, Congress MLAs Shivashankar Reddy, K Y Nanje Gowda and MLC Anil Kumar were also present. However, former Union Minister K H Muniyappa, who was in Delhi, did not attend the event when other political leaders from his district joined Congerss.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'
KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements
Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut
You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter
Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students
Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1
Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet
A spelling reform for Kannada