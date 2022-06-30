Rebel JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda to join Congress

Janata Dal (S) rebel MLA K Srinivas Gowda Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and expressed his willingness to join the party.

JD(S) suspended Gowda on charges of violating party whip during the recently held Rajya Sabha elections by voting for Congress.

Former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath and former Chintamani MLA M C Sudhakar joined Congress. These leaders met Rahul along with Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday.

Kolar district leaders, former Minister K R Ramesh Kumar, Congress MLAs Shivashankar Reddy, K Y Nanje Gowda and MLC Anil Kumar were also present. However, former Union Minister K H Muniyappa, who was in Delhi, did not attend the event when other political leaders from his district joined Congerss.