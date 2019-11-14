Rebel Karnataka MLAs barring Roshan Baig join BJP

After the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the decks for rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators to contest the upcoming bypolls, 15 out of the 17 MLAs joined BJP, here on Thursday.

The only exceptions to the 17 were former Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig and Hoskote MLA MTB Nagaraj. While Nagaraj had already joined the BJP, the saffron party to shied away from admitting to Baig's induction due to the ongoing investigation into the Monetary Advisory scam. Baig, it can be recalled, was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam at Kempegowda International Airport in July this year.

Among the MLAs who joined the party included Congress rebels Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumtahalli, Anand Singh, Shrimanth Patil, Pratap Gouda Patil, B C Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somshekar, Byrati Basavaraju, Muniratna and K Sudhakar, and JD(S) rebels A H Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and K Gopalaiah. R Shankar, who had won the 2018 polls with a Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party also joined the saffron party.

Ramesh, who represented Gokak constituency, was the first to be inducted at the event held outside the BJP office in the city, followed by former JD(S) president A H Vishwanath.

Elections are scheduled for the 15 constituencies, formerly represented by the rebels, on December 5. The ruling BJP will have to win 7-8 of the 15 constituencies to ensure majority for the government, which was formed due to the resignation of these 17 MLAs.

They had submitted their resignations in the month of July, and were eventually disqualified under Anti-Defection law. The Congress-JD(S) coalition, which scrambled to ensure majority in the Legislative Assembly lost the trust vote, paving way for B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government to take charge.