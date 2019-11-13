‘Rebel MLAs should have approached HC’

Expressing unhappiness over the disqualified MLAs directly approaching the Supreme Court for relief instead of the High Court, the top court on Wednesday said the petitioners have leapfrogged the judicial hierarchy envisaged under the Constitution.

“We do not appreciate the manner in which the petitioners have knocked the doors of this court,” the court said.

“Among other reasons, we proceeded to hear the present matter due to the peculiar facts presented before us, wherein certain interim orders were passed herein by another Coordinate Bench of this Court on related petitions,” the order said.

“Since a substantial amount of time has passed in the meanwhile, and to ensure that the same exercise need not be repeated before the High Court, we are left with no option but to hear these cases on merits,” the court said.

Though the apex court has sufficient jurisdiction to deal with disqualification cases, a party challenging a disqualification order was first to have to approach the high court to seek remedy, the order said.

“This Court would have the benefit of a considered judicial verdict from the High Court. If the parties are still aggrieved, then they may approach this Court,” the judgement said.