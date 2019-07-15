Rebel MLAs write to police over 'threats' from Cong

A group of 14 rebel Karnataka legislators lodged in a Mumbai hotel on Monday once again complained of threats from top Congress leaders.

The 14 MLAs are staying at Hotel Renaissance at Powai in Mumbai.

The letter comes in the wake of reports that senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad may reach Mumbai to hold talks with the rebels.

Last week, they have written a similar letter complaining of threats from Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar.

The latter was not allowed to meet them and he was detained by police and sent back to Bengaluru.

In a letter to the Senior Inspector of Powai Police Station, the 14 - who described themselves as "Respected Members of Karnataka Assembly" - have also said that they do not want to meet Kharge of Azad.

The signatories on the letter include: Shivram Hebbar, B.C. Patil, Muniratnam, R. Shankar, H. Nagesh, Pratap Patil, Gopalaiah, Ramesh J., Somshekar and Basavaraja.

The four MLAs whose signatures are missing against their names are: Mahesh K., Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and M.T.B.Nagraj.