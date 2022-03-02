Received photos of Naveen’s body, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he received some photos of medical student Naveen Gyanagoudar who was killed in Russian shelling at Kharkiv in the war-hit Ukraine.

Bommai also said the state government is working with the Centre to first secure Naveen’s dead body.

“Naveen’s friends have sent some photos, after the shelling stopped, with a matching dress. I’ll talk to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and our embassy in Ukraine,” Bommai told reporters.

“We will seriously try to move on recovering his body. We want to first make sure the body is secured so that it can be transported later,” Bommai said.

Read | Bring students back to motherland: Pained father of Indian Kharkiv victim urges government

Naveen, 21, was killed when he was reportedly out to get breakfast and exchange currency, sparking outrage and raising questions on India’s evacuation efforts.

Bommai defended the Centre and said India had intensified its evacuation measures. “Some 26 flights are scheduled to fly in the next 2-3 days,” he said. “And, we will try to push as many Kannadigas as possible on these flights.”

According to Bommai, the evacuation effort is still fluid given the war situation. “Since it’s a war zone, we can’t definitely say how things will happen. The Centre has talked to the Ukraine government on making plans to move Indians to westward safe points away from the war zones,” he explained.

Bommai also said the government will “definitely” provide compensation to Naveen’s family that hails from Chalageri in the Haveri district, which the CM represents.

Read | One from Karnataka accompanying Naveen injured in Ukraine

Hitting out at the Congress for criticising the government, Bommai said: “If Congress is playing politics over war and death, they’ve stooped so low.”

He said the Congress-led UPA government was not able to bring bodies back during earlier wars. “Now, if there’s any country that’s trying to bring back its citizens, it’s India. Four ministers have been sent and our embassy strengthened. There’s communication and consistent efforts are on. But all that the Congress wants is politics,” he said.

Check out the latest DH videos here: